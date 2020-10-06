Italy To Require Masks In All Outdoor Spaces

Several regions in the country have made masks mandatory. But currently, there isn't a nationwide rule.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Italy is working on a national rule that would require people to wear face masks any time they're outdoors.

Several regions in the country have made masks mandatory. But currently, there isn't a nationwide rule.

Italy's health minister announced the measure in front of parliament. CNN reports the measure could take effect Friday.

Italy was one of the first coronavirus epicenters outside of China and is currently battling a second wave of cases.

Contains footage from CNN.