Italy's Coronavirus Death Toll Rises By 743 In One Day

Italy's coronavirus deaths rose by 743 in one day, bringing the country's death toll to 6,820.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Over the weekend, Italy was looking at a decrease in its coronavirus deaths after surpassing China's official death toll and becoming the new epicenter of the pandemic. Now, the deaths are rising again, and officials fear there are thousands more cases than are being reported.

Italy's coronavirus deaths rose by 743 in one day, bringing the country's death toll by the virus to 6,820 as of Tuesday. In the day before, the country recorded 602 deaths.

While both numbers are alarming, officials were hopeful that a decrease in deaths suggested that the virus was slowing down.

Italy has 64,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus but officials believe there are significantly more than what's been reported.

Angelo Borrelli, the head of Italy's Civil Protection Agency, said he believes that there is one "certified" case for every 10 people, in which case nearly 700,000 Italians would have the coronavirus.

Contains footage from The Associated Press. Contains footage from CNN.