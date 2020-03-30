Italy To Extend Nationwide Lockdown Until At Least Mid-April

New reported cases are slowing down, but Italian health authorities say that doesn't mean they should ease restrictions.

Italy's health minister said the country will extend its nationwide lockdown until at least Easter.

The lockdown has been in effect almost three weeks and was set to end Friday. It has been crippling for the country's economy because it forced the shutdown of nonessential businesses.

The number of coronavirus cases is rising less quickly than it was weeks ago, but health authorities say this doesn't mean they should ease restrictions.

Cases in the country have surpassed the 100,000 mark. More than 11,000 people have died from the virus in Italy.

