It's National Organ Donor Day

Organ donors can save up to 8 lives and help improve the quality of life for over 75 people.

Today is National Organ Donor Day.

According to U.S. Health officials, there are more than 100,000 men, women and children, all waiting for the gift of life.

You can also give the gift of life by donating blood. One pint can save three lives.

to register with Donate Life if you're not already an organ donor.