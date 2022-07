The U.S. Constitution is difficult to change by design.

There are two ways to amend the U.S. Constitution, but only one has ever been used.

That route requires two-thirds of the House and the Senate to pass the text of the amendment and the timeframe states have to approve it. Then three quarters of the states — 38 of them — need to approve the amendment with a straightforward yes or no vote.

If that process sounds difficult, that's because it’s supposed to be.