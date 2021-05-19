Israeli Prime Minister Vows To Continue Gaza Airstrikes

Gaza's health minister says at least 219 Palestinians have been killed so far. A dozen people have died in Israel.

Another day of deadly violence in the Israel-Hamas conflict. And it's unclear if U.S. pressure will immediately change that.

The White House says President Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he "expected a significant de-escalation today."

But Netanyahu says Israel is determined to continue the airstrikes on Gaza until their aim is met.

Gaza's health minister says at least 219 Palestinians have been killed so far in the conflict. A dozen people have died in Israel from rocket strikes fired by militants in Gaza.

Israel says it has a right to defend itself and Netanyahu accuses Hamas of using civilians as "human shields."