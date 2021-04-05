WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Israeli Prime Minister Is Back In Court

By Adam Elrashidi
April 5, 2021
The Israeli prime minister faces charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was back in a Jerusalem court for his corruption trial.

He's charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust in the first such trial of a sitting Israeli prime minister. Netanyahu has denied all wrongdoing and said the case against him is a political witch-hunt.

In the meantime, Israel's president has started meeting with party officials to determine who might form the next government following an inconclusive election last month.

