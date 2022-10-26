Israeli President To Meet With President Biden, U.S. Lawmakers

President Isaac Herzog began a two-day visit to Washington Tuesday, meeting with Biden and House Speaker Pelosi, among other U.S. officials.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is expected to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House Wednesday as part of a two-day diplomatic visit.

The visit comes after President Biden cited a "bone deep" bond with Israel in a diplomatic trip to the Middle East in July.

The White House expects the president to discuss increased threats from Iran, a maritime boundary agreement, commitment to advancing peace in the Middle East and ways to promote security measures between Israelis and Palestinians.

While Herzog's role is mostly ceremonial, the visit comes amid an increase in violence in the West Bank, which the Biden administration has expressed concern over.

Israel is also facing increased pressure from Ukraine to provide air defense support systems in response to Iran partnering with Russia to supply weapons. Israel has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine but has not offered support on the military front.

Last week, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said his country won't supply weapons to Ukraine, but left open the possibility for early warning systems.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has invited President Herzog to address a joint meeting of Congress as Israel prepares to celebrate the 75th anniversary of its founding, which congressional leaders called a "historic and joyous milestone."

Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer issued the invitation in a joint letter Tuesday. They said the two nations have shared "an unbreakable bond rooted in common security, shared values, and friendship."

The date for Herzog's address has not yet been set.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.