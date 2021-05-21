Israeli Police Forcibly Clear Al Aqsa

A cease-fire just hours earlier ended Israel's 11-day siege of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli police forcibly cleared worshipers from the Al Aqsa Mosque compound on Friday.

Officers fired tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets at the crowd, which a police spokesman said was throwing rocks. At least one Molotov cocktail was purportedly tossed, too.

Just hours earlier, a cease-fire ended Israel's 11-day siege of the Gaza Strip. The assault started on May 10 after Hamas launched rockets in response to Israeli police raiding Al Aqsa during Ramadan. Israeli airstrikes reportedly killed at least 243 Palestinians, while rocket fire killed a dozen people in Israel.