Israel Study Finds Pfizer Vaccine To Be 92% Effective

Pfizer's vaccine is proving to be very effective as it's rolled out in the real world.

Data coming out of Israel found that the vaccine is 92% effective in preventing serious illness after people get both doses and 67% effective after one dose.

And even just a few weeks after the first dose, the vaccine was found to be 72% effective in preventing death.

Pfizer's vaccine is just as effective in younger adults as it is in the elderly.