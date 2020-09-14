Israel Is Going Under A Second Coronavirus Lockdown

Cases have surged across the country.

Israel is issuing a second lockdown as coronavirus cases surge across the country. It starts Friday, which is the beginning of the Jewish High Holiday season.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Sunday that schools, restaurants and other venues will shut down for at least three weeks. Necessary businesses like pharmacies and grocery stores will remain open.

The country's first shutdown was credited with bringing down infection numbers, but it came in exchange with a huge rise in unemployment.

The latest measure was approved by the government and will likely be eased once new infections decline.

Israel has had one of the world's worst coronavirus outbreaks, with 150,000 confirmed cases among its population of 9 million people.

Contains footage from CNN.

Additional reporting by Tia Goldenberg and Aron Heller of the Associated Press.