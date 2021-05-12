Israel Says It's Killed 10 Hamas Military Leaders

People in Gaza City huddled indoors on the final night of Ramadan, which is usually joyous and festive.

Israel says its airstrikes killed as many as 10 senior Hamas military figures in the Gaza Strip Wednesday.

It also toppled a pair of high-rise towers that it says housed officials of the Palestinian militant group. The same day, Hamas fired hundreds of rockets at Israeli cities.

This marks the most intense fighting in the area in several years.

The U.S. has urged deescalation, and a top official from the State Department will meet with Israeli and Palestinian leaders to try to prevent an all-out war.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.