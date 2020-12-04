Israel Advises Citizens To Avoid Traveling To UAE

Israel fears tourists could be targeted following the killing of a top Iranian nuclear scientist last week.

Israel is telling its citizens not to travel to the UAE and Bahrain because of the threat of attacks from Iran.

Iran has accused Israel of killing the country's top nuclear scientist last week.

Israel normalized relations with the two Arab countries earlier this year in a deal brokered by the U.S.

About 25,000 Israelis are expected to visit the UAE this month surrounding the Hanukkah holiday vacation.