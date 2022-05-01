Is The Box Office Bouncing Back?

The U.S. sees few weeks of highly-rated movies in theaters.

This new sci-fi-comedy is a hit. It's called "Everything Everywhere All at Once,” and it has 97% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it's not the only highly praised movie in theaters right now.

"The Northman," a Viking epic, has an 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Nicolas Cage's new action-comedy "Massive Talent,” also has rave reviews, as does "The Batman,” which has also earned nearly $400 million at the domestic box office.

And we should not forget the little blue guy, “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.” The adventure-fantasy film received lukewarm reviews from critics, but audiences are loving this sequel. It has already grossed more in theaters than the first movie did, and is now the highest-earning video game movie of all-time in the U.S.

Did COVID delays set 2022 up to be a really good movie year? Entertainment News expert Andrew Freund joins Newsy to discuss.