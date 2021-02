The IRS says most people eligible for the payments have gotten the $600 checks by now.

If you still haven't gotten your latest stimulus payment, you'll have to ask for the money when filing your 2020 taxes.

But if your payment is missing, you can request the recovery rebate credit on your 2020 tax form.