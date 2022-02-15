IRS Says It Has Processed 13 Million Tax Returns

Additional workers are helping process returns after the agency experienced historically low staffing levels during the pandemic.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, the agency has processed 13 million tax returns so far this year.

The federal agency says it received nearly 17 million returns as of Feb. 4, but that's on top of the backlog of 2020 returns the IRS still needs to process.

The agency is also offering taxpayers limited Saturday walk-in hours to get help this tax season.

Thirty-five tax assistance centers around the country will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 pm. on the second Saturday of the next four months, the agency said. This comes after the IRS nixed walk-in visits during the pandemic, and limited service to appointments only.

Taxpayers are able to have their questions answered in person at centers in locations including Birmingham, Alabama; Los Angeles; Washington, D.C.; and Seattle. Other Saturday sessions will be offered March 12, April 9 and May 14.

The deadline to file your taxes this year is April 18.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.