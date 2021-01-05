IRS Relaunches Stimulus Check-Tracking Tool

The irs.gov tool tells if check has been processed and whether payment will arrive via direct deposit, pre-paid card or paper check.

If you're still anxiously awaiting your latest stimulus check, there's now a way to see if its been sent.

The IRS has relaunched its "Get My Payment" tool at https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.

It allows Americans to see if their $600 stimulus has been processed.

The tool will also tell you whether the payment will arrive via direct deposit, pre-paid card or paper check.

The IRS began processing stimulus payments last week but said they may take a few days to appear in bank accounts.