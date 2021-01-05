WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

IRS Relaunches Stimulus Check-Tracking Tool

SMS
IRS Relaunches Stimulus Check-Tracking Tool
By Newsy Staff
By Newsy Staff
January 5, 2021
January 5, 2021
The irs.gov tool tells if check has been processed and whether payment will arrive via direct deposit, pre-paid card or paper check.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

If you're still anxiously awaiting your latest stimulus check, there's now a way to see if its been sent. 

The IRS has relaunched its "Get My Payment" tool at https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.

It allows Americans to see if their $600 stimulus has been processed.

The tool will also tell you whether the payment will arrive via direct deposit, pre-paid card or paper check.

The IRS began processing stimulus payments last week but said they may take a few days to appear in bank accounts.

SMS