IRS Extends Relief Check Deadline For People Who Don't File Taxes

People who don't normally file taxes now have until Nov. 21 to register for a $1,200 relief check if they had not already received one.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The IRS says millions of people could still be waiting for their $1,200 relief check from earlier this year.

The agency announced it's extending its registration deadline to Nov. 21 for people who don't normally file income taxes to apply for the payment. The deadline will still be Oct. 15 for people who requested an extension to file their tax return.

The first economic impact payments were dispersed shortly after the coronavirus was declared a pandemic.

Lawmakers are still negotiating a second stimulus relief bill that could include another $1,200 relief check for some Americans.

Contains footage from CNN.