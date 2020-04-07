WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Irish Prime Minister Returns To Medicine To Help With Pandemic

By Ahmed Jawadi
April 7, 2020
Prime Minister Varadkar's office said he will work one shift a week and will help ​assess suspected COVID-19 patients over the phone.
Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar will go back to working as a doctor to help the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Varadkar re-registered as a medical practitioner last month. His office told multiple media outlets he will work one shift a week within Ireland's Health Service Executive. The Irish Times reports Varadkar will help assess suspected COVID-19 patients over the phone. His office said "many of his family and friends" work in health care, and that "he wanted to help out even in a small way."

Varadkar worked as a doctor for several years before leaving the medical field in 2013 to work full-time as a politician. He resigned from his post as prime minister following the 2020 Irish general election but has agreed to stay on until a new government is formed.

