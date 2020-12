Officials in the country are blaming Israel for last week's attack where Iran's top military nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed.

Iran is vowing to retaliate after the killing of top military nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Officials in the country are blaming Israel for last week's attack.

Israeli officials have yet to comment.

A spokesperson for Iran's foreign ministry says said the people responsible will receive "maximum pain."