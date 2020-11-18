Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley Tests Positive For COVID

He's in isolation and not experiencing symptoms.

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Before his positive test he had said he was quarantining after being exposed to the coronavirus.

The 87-year-old Republican senator has not said how he was exposed, but Grassley was in the senate voting on Monday.

His office said he was not experiencing any symptoms.

Grassley is the longest serving Republican senator and third in line of presidential succession.