Iowa Reporter Faces Charges For Racial Injustice Protests In May

March 8, 2021
A journalist in Iowa faces a trial today on charges stemming from her coverage of a protest against racial injustice.
Andrea Sahouri works for the Des Moines Register. She was pepper sprayed and arrested back in May despite identifying herself as a member of the media.
The officer who arrested her claims he didn't know she was a journalist. Sahouri faces charges of failure to disperse and interference with official acts.