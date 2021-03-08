Iowa Reporter Faces Charges For Racial Injustice Protests In May

Andrea Sahouri faces charges of failure to disperse and interference with official acts.

A journalist in Iowa faces a trial today on charges stemming from her coverage of a protest against racial injustice.

Andrea Sahouri works for the Des Moines Register. She was pepper sprayed and arrested back in May despite identifying herself as a member of the media.

The officer who arrested her claims he didn't know she was a journalist. Sahouri faces charges of failure to disperse and interference with official acts.