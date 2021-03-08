WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Iowa Reporter Faces Charges For Racial Injustice Protests In May

By Newsy Staff
March 8, 2021
Andrea Sahouri faces charges of failure to disperse and interference with official acts.
A journalist in Iowa faces a trial today on charges stemming from her coverage of a protest against racial injustice.

Andrea Sahouri works for the Des Moines Register. She was pepper sprayed and arrested back in May despite identifying herself as a member of the media.

The officer who arrested her claims he didn't know she was a journalist. Sahouri faces charges of failure to disperse and interference with official acts. 

