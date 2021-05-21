Iowa Bans Schools, Local Governments From Requiring Face Masks

GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law that prohibits mask mandates in schools and blocks cities and counties from requiring them in businesses.

It's now illegal in Iowa for local governments and school districts to impose COVID mask mandates.

Republican Governor Kim Reynolds said the move gives parents control of their kids' education and "protect the rights" of Iowans.

The Superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools called the move disappointing and said the district will still strongly encourage masks.

Texas and Florida passed similar laws.