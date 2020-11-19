Iota's Devastation Becomes Clearer In Nicaragua And Honduras

More than 30 people have been killed as record rainfall is overflowing rivers and triggering mudslides.

Hurricane Iota has left tens of thousands of people in Central America without a home.

The storm created dangerous flooding conditions across Nicaragua and Honduras.

Here's a look at what people are dealing with.

More than 30 people have been killed as record rainfall is overflowing rivers and triggering mudslides. Many homes have been swept away. Rescue workers are still trying to get to isolated communities.

The remnants of Iota could create more flooding across Central America Thursday as the storm moves toward the Pacific Ocean.