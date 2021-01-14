Investigations Opened To Examine Capitol Security Breaches

January 14, 2021
New York Times reports Capitol police officers and Congress members are being investigated in riot probes.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
As more arrests are being announced in connection to the attack on the Capitol, two investigations have been opened to examine the security breaches.
The New York Times reports the Inspector General of the Capitol Police is investigating involvement of Capitol police officers.
And the Government Accountability Office will look into the roles Congress members may have played in inciting the riot.