Interpol Rejects Iran's Arrest Warrant For President Trump

Iran issued an arrest warrant for President Trump and 35 others for carrying out the drone strike that killed Major Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

The International Criminal Police Organization has rejected Iran's request to help enforce an arrest warrant for President Donald Trump.

Iran's state-run news agency, IRNA, reports the country issued an arrest warrant for President Trump and 35 other people on Monday. According to a Tehran prosecutor, they're facing "murder and terrorism charges" for carrying out the drone strike that killed Major Gen. Qassem Soleimani in January.

Iran asked Interpol to put out a "red notice," which is the highest-level arrest request, and help detain all 36 people.

Interpol told multiple outlets in a statement that it "would not consider requests of this nature." It added that its guidelines forbid it from undertaking "any intervention or activities of a political, military, religious or racial character."

During a news conference in Saudi Arabia, U.S. special representative for Iran Brian Hook called Tehran's request a "propaganda stunt" that has "nothing to do with national security, international peace or promoting stability." But Iran said it will continue to pursue President Trump's prosecution even after he leaves office.

Additional reporting by Nasser Karimi of The Associated Press.

Contains footage from CNN.