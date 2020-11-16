International Olympic Committee President Visits Tokyo

The games were scheduled for this year, but were postponed because of the pandemic.

The International Olympic Committee president visited Tokyo today.

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga ensured Thomas Bach the country is determined to hold the Olympic Games next summer starting on July 23.

The games were scheduled for this year, but were postponed because of the pandemic.

"This meeting was totally aligned in full determination and confidence to make the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020 and the Paralympic Games a great success," Bach said.

You may be wondering — what about the fans?

Thomas Bach also said he is very confident fans will be able to attend the Olympic Games, adding the IOC will make sure they're vaccinated before arriving. Of course, that's assuming a vaccine is ready and approved in time.