International Olympic Committee Offers Tokyo Medical Help

The president of the International Olympic Committee is working to assure the Japanese public – and athletes – that the games will be safe.

During a meeting between IOC officials and local organizers, Thomas Bach offered to add medical personnel to help when the games kick off in two months.

He says he expects 80 percent of those staying in the Olympic Village will be vaccinated.

But in a letter last week, a group of health care workers in Tokyo called for the games to be canceled because of fears it could hurt its fight against the pandemic.