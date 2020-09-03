International Flights To Beijing Gradually Resume

Travelers must test negative before boarding their flights and will undergo additional testing upon arrival. They must also quarantine for two weeks.

On Thursday, Beijing’s main international airport received some of its first international flights since March.

The city is gradually resuming international flights from countries with low coronavirus infection rates starting with Cambodia, Greece, Denmark, Thailand, Pakistan, Austria, Canada and Sweden.

Passenger arrivals are limited to about 500 per day. Travelers must test negative for the coronavirus before boarding the flight. Once they've arrived, they have to undergo additional testing and they have to quarantine for two weeks.

In March, all international flights to Beijing had been redirected to a dozen other cities where passengers were tested and processed before being allowed to travel on to the Chinese capital.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press.