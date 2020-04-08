Insulin Maker Caps Copay At $35 Amid Pandemic

Eli Lilly is making most of its insulin products available for a $35 copay.

Pharmaceutical maker Eli Lilly is trying to ensure that anyone needing insulin during the pandemic can get it.

The drug company announced Tuesday that monthly prescriptions of most Eli Lilly insulin products will be available for a $35 copay, with or without insurance.

Lilly Diabetes President Mike Mason said, "Too many people in the U.S. have lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 crisis, and we want to make sure no one goes without their Lilly insulin."

Insulin is a lifesaving drug for patients living with type 1 diabetes. But makers of the drug, including Eli Lilly, have faced criticism in the past for spiking the drug's price. The Hill reports the cost of insulin went up around 100% between 2012 and 2016.

JDRF-Beyond Type 1 Alliance said of Eli Lilly's copay change: "It's critical that people with diabetes can reliably access insulin at a low, consistent out-of-pocket cost. Enabling a $35 per month insulin co-pay regardless of employment status will help many Americans in this difficult time."