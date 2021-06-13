newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
coronavirus
where to watch
Inside The Push To End Illegal Plant Buying
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
Inside The Push To End Illegal Plant Buying
June 13, 2021
June 13, 2021
Illegal plant poaching is threatening endangered cacti.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
Business NEWS
0:39
Yi-Chin Lee / Houston Chronicle / AP
Hospital Workers' Vaccine Mandate Lawsuit Dismissed
0:26
Hussein Malla / AP
Americans Charged In Ghosn Escape
2:42
KSHB
KSHB: Wedding Vendors Struggle To Meet Demand
2:40
Scripps
The Future Of Office Space
2:09
WFTS
WFTS: Physician Assistant Makes House Calls For Kids Amid Pandemic
1:27
KTNV
KTNV: Las Vegas Event Industry Rushes To Rehire
0:35
Yi-Chin Lee / Houston Chronicle / AP
Hospital Suspends 178 Employees For Not Getting Vaccinated
1:33
AP Images
Pride Is Good For Business. But Is Business Good For Pride?
1:55
AP
Expert: Infrastructure Push Could Worsen Supply Shortages
1:59
KMGH
KMGH: Pools Struggle To Hire Enough Lifeguards
0:30
Matt Slocum / AP
Moderna Seeks FDA Approval Of COVID Vaccine For Adolescents 12 to 17
2:12
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Restaurant Owners Look For New Ways To Hire
David Zalubowski / AP
FDA Extends J&J Vaccine Expiration By 6 Weeks
0:38
Marta Lavandier / AP
Unemployment Claims Drop For Sixth Straight Week
0:19
Supply Chain Issues Limit Starbucks Menu
0:20
Chipotle Ups Menu Prices To Fund Wage Increase
0:25
Mark Lennihan / AP
Starbucks To Let Customers Bring In Personal Cups Again
0:21
Julio Cortez / AP
United Airlines To Require New Employees Be Vaccinated For COVID-19
0:25
Mark Lennihan / AP
Apple Introduces New Features With iOS 15
1:43
KGTV
KGTV: California Restaurants Rush To Staff Up As Reopening Nears
0:28
Damian Dovarganes / AP
Oil Prices Continue To Rise
0:57
Rich Pedroncelli / AP
'Go Girl Ride' Provides Safe Ride-share For Women
2:48
Scripps
Cannabis Workers Secure Stable Pay And Benefits Through Union Contract
2:15
Patrick Terpstra / Newsy
COVID Aid To Small Venues At A Trickle
3:32
Scripps
The Push To Diversify The Cannabis Industry
0:26
Boom Supersonic via AP
United Airlines Plans For Supersonic Air Travel By 2029
0:17
Jim Lo Scalzo / AP
Federal Chair Warns Climate Poses Obstacles For Global Economy
3:51
The Nile List
New Initiatives To Build Black Wealth
0:33
David Zalubowski / AP
559,000 Jobs Added In May
1:58
KTNV
KTNV: Las Vegas Businesses Struggle To Hire New Workers
2:23
WXYZ
WXYZ: What's Driving High Prices For Used Cars?
0:25
Marta Lavandier / AP
U.S. Jobless Claim Fall Below 400,000
7:27
Newsy / Kyle Pyatt
Baby Brokers
1:51
WKBW
WKBW: Hiring Incentives Aren't Working Like Employers Had Hoped
1:36
KXXV
KXXV: Texas Program Helps Soldiers Become Auto Technicians
0:36
KMGH
KMGH: Workers Return To Colorado JBS Plant After Cyberattack
0:29
David Zalubowski / AP
JBS Expects Majority Of Plants To Resume Today
3:56
Amazon
Newsy Investigates: Coins Depicting Police Misconduct For Sale
0:41
John Locher / AP
Tourists Celebrate Full Las Vegas Reopening, Capacity Limits Lifted
0:31
Matt Slocum / AP
Moderna Requests Full FDA Approval For Its COVID-19 Vaccine
0:24
Eraldo Peres / AP
World's Largest Meat Supplier Hit By Cyberattack
2:57
A set of bitcoin tokens
Cryptocurrency Could Go Green With Proof-Of-Stake Verification Model
2:02
KMGH
KMGH: Many Coloradans Still Searching For Reasonable Work
0:52
Jenny Kane / AP
U.S. Postal Service Looks To Raise Stamp Price To 58 Cents
0:52
Luca Bruno / AP
Italian Judge Blames Technician For Cable Car Crash That Killed 14
2:10
Scripps
Browser Extension Helps Online Shoppers Buy From Local Businesses
2:42
WTMJ
WTMJ: Exploring The Dark Side Of Cryptocurrency
0:29
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Senate Aims To Pass Bill To Help U.S. Compete With China
0:20
Evan Vucci / AP
Reports: White House To Propose $6 Trillion Budget
2:21
Scripps
WTXL: Ongoing Worker Shortage Takes A Toll On Florida Nursing Homes
1:03
Frank Franklin II / AP
Big Bank CEOs Field Questions From Congress On Wall Street Practices
1:10
Mark Mirko / Hartford Courant / AP
Multiple Nooses Found At Amazon Site In 1 Month
0:21
Keith Srakocic / AP
Jobless Claims Fall To New Pandemic Low Of 406,000
0:27
Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP
Court: Shell Must Cut Carbon Emissions By 45% By 2030
0:21
Michel Spingler / AP
Amazon Buying MGM For $8.45 Billion
1:51
KMGH
KMGH: Denver Tech Company Gives Employees Home Office Makeovers
3:47
Newsy
Gentrification Having Negative Impact On AAPI Neighborhoods
0:50
Soccorso Alpino e Speleologico Piemontese / AP
14 Dead After Cable Car Plunges To Ground In Italy
2:26
Scripps
Small Businesses Face A Long Road To Financial Recovery
1:39
KTNV
KTNV: Car Parts Shortage Plagues Auto Body Shops
2:48
KTNV
KTNV: Inside A Foldable Home That Comes In A Box
2:18
Scripps
More Breweries Join Effort To Recycle Plastic Beer Tops
2:26
Scripps
Some Businesses Are Relying On Air Travel To Help Them Rebound
2:06
Megan Smith/Newsy Staff
After Surviving Pandemic, DC Bakery Puts Energy Into Anti-Hate Effort
1:43
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Bill Aims To Fix Unapproved Restaurant Listings
2:33
WRTV
WRTV: Latinas Welding Guild Sparks Confidence For Job Seekers
2:54
WXYZ
WXYZ: More Auto Companies Shutter Production Amid Chip Shortage
0:21
David Goldman / AP
Jobless Claims Hit New Pandemic Low
1:44
AP Photo / Charles Krupa, File
Cryptocurrencies Continue To Plunge Amid Week-Long Crash
1:55
AP/ Evan Vucci
U.S. Races To Lead Electric Car Production Despite Chip Shortage
2:09
WFTS
WFTS: How A Global Chip Shortage Impacts This Florida Business
0:27
Haven Daley / AP
Bayer Proposes $2B Settlement Plan To Limit Claims Against Roundup
2:21
AP
Vaccine Rights: What Businesses, Employers Can And Cannot Do
3:18
Storyblocks
Pandemic Empowers Workers In "YOLO" Economy
2:26
AP Images
More States Offering Return-To-Work Incentives To Help Fill Jobs
0:24
Lee Jin-man / AP
Mounting Pressure In South Korea For President To Pardon Samsung Heir
3:03
WEWS
WEWS: The Issue In Returning To Restaurants
0:30
Rick Bowmer / AP
Bitcoin Drops To 3-Month Low
0:34
Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
WarnerMedia, Discovery Merging in $43 Billion Deal
2:58
Scripps
This Cafe Hires People With Employment Barriers
2:29
Scripps
With Bike Sales Booming, Spare Parts Are Hard To Find
3:12
Scripps
This Indiana City Is Testing Out A Guaranteed Income Program
3:08
Scripps
How The Pandemic Is Sidelining Moms Who Want To Work
0:36
Rogelio V. Solis / AP
Reports: Colonial Pipeline Paid Ransom To DarkSide Hackers
0:28
Jenny Kane / AP
College Credit Card Debt Grows
0:27
Susan Walsh / AP
Tesla No Longer Accepting Bitcoin As Payment
1:33
Marta Lavandier / AP
Delays Persist as Colonial Pipeline Restarts
1:47
KNXV
KNXV: Arizona Business Offers Raises To Vaccinated Employees
0:28
Chris Carlson / AP
Colonial Pipeline Restarts Operations After Cyberattack Shutdown
1:25
WTMJ
WTMJ: Chicken Wing Shortage Hits Consumers' Wallets
0:21
Gene J. Puskar / AP
Chipotle Raises Minimum Wage To $15 An Hour
1:15
AP/ LM Otero
U.S. Consumers Face Shortage Of Goods, Higher Prices
1:33
WFTS
WFTS: What's Driving Empty Gas Pumps In Florida?
0:29
Keith Srakocic / AP
MO, TN Join States Cutting Federal Pandemic Unemployment Relief
1:11
WEWS
WEWS: How A Computer Chip Shortage Is Affecting The Auto Industry
2:18
WEWS
WEWS: Lumber Prices Soar Through The Roof