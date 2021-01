The billionaire casino owner was one of President Trump's largest donors.

Republican megadonor Sheldon Adelson has died.

Adelson was a billionaire casino owner known as one of President Trump's largest donors.

Since 2015, he donated more than $250 million to Republican candidates and super PACs.

Adelson was 87 years old. He died from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.