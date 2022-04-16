Inflation Drives Up Cost Of Easter Dinner In The U.S.

According to the USDA, grocery and restaurant prices will continue to rise between 4.5-5.5% in 2022.

Inflation is continuing to drive up food prices at the grocery store, and that means your Easter dinner might have cost you more this year.

The Easter ham many Americans will be cooking is up 14%, many other staples, like flour and butter, are up in price as well.

Of course, you can't forget eggs and candy for the Easter basket, but you guessed it, they also went up in price.

Newsy’s Lindsay Tuchman speaks to Professor Thomas Smith from the Goizueta Business School at Emory University, about how healthy is the U.S. economy at the moment.