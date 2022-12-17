Life

Infla-Dating: Dating On A Budget During Inflation

What is “infla-dating,” and are people actually overextending themselves financially on the dating scene?

Article by Lea Herring
December 17, 2022

Inflation has impacted many areas of our lives, such as gas, home, and grocery prices - even holiday shopping - but it has also impacted the cost of dating.

"Infla-dating" is the new trend, where couples go on less expensive dates due to the rise in prices and every day expenses.

From walks to the park, to cheaper dinner ideas, the cost of dating is now having to take a creative turn.

Ted Jenkin, the CEO of oXYGen Financial, joins Newsy to talk all about "infla-dating" and what that means for the dating scene right now.

