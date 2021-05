The country hopes to deliver 120 million vaccine doses next month.

India just reported its lowest number of daily coronavirus cases in more than 50 days.

152 thousand cases were reported in 24 hours.

During that same timeframe, more than 3,100 people died.

The daily positivity rate is at 9% and has been below 10% for a week.

