India has passed five million total coronavirus cases.

The grim benchmark comes after jump of over 90,000 cases in a 24-hour period, announced Wednesday. It's added over a million cases to the total just this month.

India's second to only the U.S. in total cases but is expected to surpass the U.S. in the coming weeks.

Over 80,000 people in India have died from the virus.