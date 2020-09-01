India Loosens Restrictions After Setting Record For COVID-19 Cases

The country recorded 78,000 new cases in 24 hours this past weekend

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

India is loosening some lockdown restrictions after setting a record for the highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases.

The country recorded 78,000 new cases in 24 hours this past weekend. But now it's easing some restrictions, including resuming service of metro trains, to help boost the economy.

For nearly three weeks, India has reported the highest single-day caseload in the world. It recorded almost 70,000 more cases on Tuesday.

India has hit 3.7 million cases, making it the third most affected country in the world. More than 65,000 people there have died from coronavirus. It's conducting about a million tests every day.