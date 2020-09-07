India Has Second-Highest Number Of Coronavirus Cases In The World

For almost a month, India has recorded the world's largest daily increases in coronavirus cases.

India now has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world.

The country added more than 90,000 new cases in 24 hours, pushing its total past Brazil's with 4.2 million cases.

India is only behind the United States now in total cases. More than 6.2 million people have been infected in the U.S.

Despite that continued spike, the government is easing restrictions. On Monday, the transit system in the country's capital resumed operations after being shut down for five months.

Additional reporting from Newsy affiliate CNN.