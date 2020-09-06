India Moves Closer To No. 2 In Global Tally Of COVID-19 Cases

India currently has the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, following Brazil and the U.S.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

India reported a record single-day increase of COVID-19 cases today – 90,632.

The country has now reported more than 4 million cases and over 70,000 deaths.

India is inching closer to Brazil's total number of COVID-19 cases, which is only about 9,000 more than India's.

Brazil currently has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, while the U.S. still has the most reported cases.