India Becomes Third Country To Hit 300,000 COVID Deaths

India is now the third country to record more than 300,000 deaths from COVID since the pandemic began.

The other two countries are the U.S. and Brazil.

In India, nearly half of those deaths have occurred over the last three months.

A deadly wave of the virus has overwhelmed the country's healthcare system, which has struggled to keep up with the large influx of patients.

And cases are now spreading from large cities like Mumbai out into rural areas where it's even harder for people to get treatment.

Because of this, experts say India's real number of fatalities may be much higher.