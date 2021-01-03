WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

India Approves 2 COVID-19 Vaccines

SMS
India Approves 2 COVID-19 Vaccines
By Johannah Grenaway
By Johannah Grenaway
January 3, 2021
January 3, 2021
India to use vaccines developed by U.K. drugmaker AstraZeneca, India-based Bharat Biotech.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

India authorized two COVID-19 vaccines today for emergency use. 

One was developed by Oxford University and U.K.-based drugmaker AstraZeneca and the other was developed by the Indian company Bharat Biotech. 

Both vaccines are administered in two dosages. 

The approvals pave the way for a huge inoculation program to stem the coronavirus pandemic in the world’s second most populous country with the second highest total number of cases in the world: more than 10 million. 

Additional reporting by Aniruddha Ghosal and Sheikh Saaliq of The Associated Press.

SMS