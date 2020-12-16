WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Inauguration Plans Adjusted Amid COVID-19

By Newsy Staff
December 16, 2020
Organizers are asking people to stay home and watch the presidential inauguration on TV amid the pandemic.
Like so many events this year, President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next month is going to look a lot different.

This is what you can expect: organizers are asking people to stay home and watch the event on TV.

There will be strict health protocols in place, a much smaller guest list and a "re-imagined" parade.

Biden says suggested it may look similar to the virtual democratic national convention.

