Inauguration Plans Adjusted Amid COVID-19

Organizers are asking people to stay home and watch the presidential inauguration on TV amid the pandemic.

Like so many events this year, President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next month is going to look a lot different.

This is what you can expect: organizers are asking people to stay home and watch the event on TV.

There will be strict health protocols in place, a much smaller guest list and a "re-imagined" parade.

Biden says suggested it may look similar to the virtual democratic national convention.

