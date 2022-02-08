In The Loop - Black History Month Special

Christian Bryant investigates Black history, economics, health and entertainment in America.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Black communities across the country are being reshaped by another great migration. We’ll tell you more about where people are going and what that means for the places seeing an exodus — and others welcoming a surge of Black residents.

Plus, we’ll tell you about an effort to preserve and restore Black film history from the silent film era and beyond — and why that effort is so urgent.

We talk to Reverend Al Sharpton about the continued fight for justice, police reform and what inspired his newest book; look at the hurdles many Black men can encounter on their way toward a healthier lifestyle, and more.