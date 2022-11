This film offers an in-depth look at the homelessness crisis on America’s streets, with valuable perspective from people experiencing homelessness.

On the streets of New York City, "Da Homeless Hero" Shams DaBaron pushes for an ambitious "housing-first" program.

The effort could offer a solution to the city’s homelessness crisis and a national model for housing those in need.

Related Story Why Is It So Difficult To Tackle Homelessness?