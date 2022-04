Newsy's original documentary series In Real Life brings us a firsthand look at the world of DIY pharmaceuticals.

Imagine a vaccine or insulin dose that you could make in your own home. That's the goal for independent labs across the country that want to take pharmaceutical production out of the hands of big pharma and make it more widely accessible. But these labs are also facing some tough questions about whether a "just-add-water" vaccine can truly be safe and effective.