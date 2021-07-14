Illinois To Require Asian American History Be Taught In Schools

July 14, 2021
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation that would require lessons in the 2022-2023 school year curriculum for public schools.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
Illinois is now the first state to require schools to teach Asian American history.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation that would require lessons in the 2022-2023 curriculum for public schools.
During the pandemic, we've seen increased racism and violence against Asian Americans all across the country.
Gov. Pritzker says he hopes including these lessons will help combat hate.