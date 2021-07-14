Illinois To Require Asian American History Be Taught In Schools

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation that would require lessons in the 2022-2023 school year curriculum for public schools.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Illinois is now the first state to require schools to teach Asian American history.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation that would require lessons in the 2022-2023 curriculum for public schools.

Related Story President Biden Signs COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act

During the pandemic, we've seen increased racism and violence against Asian Americans all across the country.

Gov. Pritzker says he hopes including these lessons will help combat hate.