Illinois Judge Rules Teen Can Be Extradited Over Protest Shooting

A judge will extradite an Illinois teen to Wisconsin, where he shot three people during racial justice protests in Kenosha.

The 17-year-old is being held in Illinois. He crossed state lines with a rifle and opened fire on protesters in Kenosha. He says he acted in self defense.

His charges include first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a life sentence in Wisconsin.

It's unclear if his attorneys will appeal Friday's decision.