Illinois Judge Rules Teen Can Be Extradited Over Protest Shooting

By Newsy Staff
October 30, 2020
The 17-year-old is being held in Illinois after crossing state lines with a rifle and shooting three people during the Kenosha protests.
A judge will extradite an Illinois teen to Wisconsin, where he shot three people during racial justice protests in Kenosha.  

The 17-year-old is being held in Illinois. He crossed state lines with a rifle and opened fire on protesters in Kenosha. He says he acted in self defense.  

His charges include first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a life sentence in Wisconsin. 

It's unclear if his attorneys will appeal Friday's decision. 

