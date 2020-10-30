Illinois Judge Rules Teen Can Be Extradited Over Protest Shooting

October 30, 2020
The 17-year-old is being held in Illinois after crossing state lines with a rifle and shooting three people during the Kenosha protests.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
A judge will extradite an Illinois teen to Wisconsin, where he shot three people during racial justice protests in Kenosha.
The 17-year-old is being held in Illinois. He crossed state lines with a rifle and opened fire on protesters in Kenosha. He says he acted in self defense.
His charges include first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a life sentence in Wisconsin.
It's unclear if his attorneys will appeal Friday's decision.