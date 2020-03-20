Illinois Governor Orders Residents To Stay Home Amid Pandemic

Places like grocery stores, hospitals, pharmacies and gas stations will still be open, but nonessential businesses must close.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued an order Friday requiring residents to stay home as much as possible starting Saturday at 5 p.m.

Under the order, which is effective until at least April 7, nonessential businesses will be closed. Places like grocery stores, hospitals, pharmacies and gas stations will still be open. And people will still be able to go outside.

All bars and restaurants in the state have had to close seating areas through March 30, but residents can still order takeout. Pritzker said law enforcement will be looking out for violations.

Schools will also be closed.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot stressed that "this is not a lockdown or martial law" and urged people not to wipe out grocery stores.

Chicago is the third-largest city in the U.S. At least five coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the state.

New York and California have made similar moves to protect their residents.

Contains footage from CNN.