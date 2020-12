California has the most cases in the U.S. and it's taking a toll on the hospitals in some parts of the state

California has been hit especially hard.

The state has the most cases in the U.S.

The L.A. times reports intensive care units across Southern California have reached capacity.

Dozens of medical facilities reportedly ran out of ICU space yesterday.

L.A. county health officials said there are not enough staff to take care of the number of patients projected