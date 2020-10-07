ICU Admissions For COVID-19 Spike In France; Infections Up in Germany

New COVID-19 patients push ICU units in France to above 40 percent capacity.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Intensive care beds are filling up again in France. Some 2,400 patients are now in ICU units due to a spike in COVID-19 infections. More than 40 percent of the country's ICU beds are full, with a 10 percent increase in cases in just 10 days.

Meanwhile, Germany just had its largest increase in cases since April, with 2,800 new infections reported. Germany to date has just over 300,000 total cases and France 650,000 - compared to more 7.5 million in the U.S.